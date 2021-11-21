Watch Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Dad Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Blue Ivy Carter is all grown up and one proud daughter!
The 9-year-old, the eldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, made a rare public appearance in a pre-recorded tribute video to her dad played during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. The ceremony honoring the 2021 inductees aired on HBO on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The tribute video to the rapper and producer was later released. Blue Ivy appears at the end of the clip, following Beyoncé and more than 30 other celebs, with each participate reciting a Jay-Z lyric.
"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter," Blue Ivy said, reciting an altered and censored version of her dad's 1998 track "Ride or Die," before bursting out laughing.
Celebrity participants included Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Halle Berry, David Letterman, Chris Rock, Ed Sheeran, Idris Elba, Lin-Manuel Miranda, LeBron James, Alicia Keys, Common, DJ Khaled, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Rashida Jones, Lena Waithe, Questlove, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin, Aziz Ansari, Usher, Rick Ross, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong'o, Queen Latifah, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry. Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, also spoke.
Watch the tribute video below:
Before the footage was screened, a video of former president Barack Obama talking about Jay-Z was shown.
"I've turned to Jay-Z's words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery," he said. "Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream."
Comedian Dave Chappelle then appeared onstage to introduce Jay-Z.
"It is an incredible honor to induct this next man into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," he said. "But I need everybody in rock n' roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. Forever and ever and a day."
Other 2021 Rock Hall inductees included Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King and The Go-Go's.