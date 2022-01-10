The Silva Twins Spill What's Next for Darcey & Stacey Season 3

TLC

"We're launching it big, we're doing it big just like our song," Darcey teased. "We're expanding into home goods, beauty, women and men's fashions. We're really excited for it. We've done many fashion shows in the past. We're really excited for what the future holds."

Stacey added, "We're going global. We're not going to stop. House of Eleven is like a baby to us."

The Silvas founded House of Eleven in honor of their late brother Michael Silva, who died from cancer. "He was born on May 11, passed on July 11, so hence House of Eleven," Stacey noted. "With everything we do, we just want to make him proud."