Why Darcey Silva Believes God Led Her and Stacey Silva to Turkey for Total Makeovers

Watch : "Darcey & Stacey" Stars Give Tips for a Yacht Photo Shoot

Letting loose and living it up.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Darcey & Stacey, airing Monday, Sept. 13, twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva unleash their inner "twin queen goddesses" during a trip to Turkey. "Whenever we travel together, we like to do it big," Stacey explains in the clip as she and Darcey seductively pose on a yacht.

For Darcey, the trip means more than just a luxe vacay: she's getting some much needed time away from fiancé Georgi Rusev, who has eerily been acting more like Darcey's "toxic" ex, Jesse Meester. "I want to sail away, to feel free, not worry about the past, move forward with Stacey and not worry about all the B.S. back home," Darcey sighs. "I just want to let go and feel free."

The 90 Day Fiancé alum exclusively opened up to E! News about the decision to travel to Turkey to undergo plastic surgery alongside Stacey.