Andrew Garfield Says He Felt Emma Stone's "Spirit" While Filming Spider-Man: No Way Home

The werewolf is officially out of the bag.
Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield is finally free to talk about the joy he felt stepping back into Spider-Man's iconic red-and-blue suit and reprising his role as Peter Parker (aka Peter No. 3) alongside fellow Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire and current Spider-Man Tom Holland.
"I wasn't expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker," the actor said in an interview with Variety. "But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable."
The actor, 38, revealed that he and Tobey filmed alongside Tom for two weeks and believed that they "managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, 'Hi! Bye!'"
Andrew starred in the Amazing Spider-Man series from 2012 to 2014 alongside Emma Stone, who played his character's love interest, Gwen Stacy. Like their characters, the actors also dated in real life until their amicable split in 2015.
Although she's not physically present in No Way Home, Andrew maintained that Emma's warmth could be felt echoed in Zendaya's performance in the film.
"The spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so heartfelt and pure and loving," he explained. "Emma brought that similar unique spirit to Gwen."
When asked whether Emma or Kirsten Dunst, who plays Tobey's love interest, Mary Jane Watson, in the early-aughts' series, should've made an appearance in the film, Andrew hesitated.
"Oh my god, I don't even know where to start with that. It's too big," he said. "Gwen had agency. In our film, on her final day, she shows up. I tried to restrain her from showing up to that scene with Electro [Jamie Foxx]. I knew that it was too dangerous, but she chose to be there. She had a hand in her own destiny in that way, and the movie is about fate."
In Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man is unable to catch Gwen Stacy as she plummets from a clocktower and ultimately dies from her injuries. The harrowing scene is directly paralleled in No Way Home, but this time Andrew's character is able to safely rescue Zendaya's MJ before it's too late.
According to the actor, it was this redemption for his version of Peter Parker that "sold me on the whole thing."
He added, "My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother's romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother, making sure that he didn't have the same fate, there's something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen."
And, should Sony and Marvel be interested, Andrew shared that he is "definitely open" to returning to the character of Peter Parker in the future, too.
"Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic," he said. "I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself. "