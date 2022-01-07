How RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Feels About Ex Tom D'Agostino Getting Engaged on Their Anniversary

Watch : Luann de Lesseps' Most Important Lesson From "RHONY" Drama

Luann de Lesseps is sticking to her "Girl Code."

After learning that ex-husband Tom D'Agostino popped the question to interior designer Danielle Rollins on New Year's Eve—Tom's birthday and his wedding anniversary with Luann—the Real Housewives of New York City star kept her cool.

"I'm happy for him. I'm happy we both moved on," the Countess told Page Six on Jan. 7. "I've moved on from that time in my life and I truly only wish him the best. That's the feeling. It's all good."

Luann and Tom got engaged in February 2016 following a whirlwind romance and rang in 2017 with a wedding on New Year's Eve in Palm Beach, Florida—at the same location where Tom proposed to Danielle last week.

Following rumors of infidelity, Tom and Luann divorced seven months after saying "I do."

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," Luann wrote on Twitter at the time. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"