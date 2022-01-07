KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Revamp Your Wardrobe & Save up to 70% During Abercrombie’s Winter Sale With Prices Starting at $9

Abercrombie has the office outfits, activewear, lounge looks, and dressed up options you've been looking for at a 70% discount.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 07, 2022 3:55 PM
E-Comm: Abercrombie SaleAbercrombie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you ready to start dressing up again? Do you miss girls' nights out? Are you on the hunt for office clothes after spending your work-from-home time in sweatpants? Have you been searching for activewear to jumpstart your resolutions? If you said yes to any (or all) of those questions, then there's one place you need to shop, Abercrombie. They have everything you are looking for and, right now, they have a major sale going on.

You can save 50% during the Abercrombie Winter Sale with an additional 20% off almost everything. 70% off? That's a can't-miss discount. You don't need Whether you're looking for cozy styles, a party look, or a work ensemble, Abercrombie has you covered with prices starting at just $9. From neutrals you'll save for years to bold colors that stand out as much as you do, Abercrombie has a lot to offer. Just check out some of our faves below.

10 Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals From Alo Yoga

Abercrombie Contour Zip-Up Tank

This slim-fitting tank is super soft and stretchy, which is ideal for your next workout. 

$39
$12
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Tie-Strap Velvet Tank

This is such a good deal. Velvet is just everywhere right now and this smocked tank is a unique take on the trend. This is a great top for a night out with friends, but it would also look great under a blazer or cardigan. No matter how you style it, it's a guaranteed compliment getter.

$45
$14
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Stretch Velvet Puff Sleeve Squareneck Top

This navy top is giving some more wearable Bridgerton vibes with its smocking and on-trend puff sleeves. You can go casual and pair this with jeans or you can easily dress this up with a nice skirt or some leather pants.

$55
$18
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Cinched Front Cutout Top

This shirt is so right now with the tie detail at the bust, the cutout at the center, and the subtle puff sleeves. You can't go wrong with black, but this one is also available in 3 other solids and prints.

$65
$20
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Cropped V-Neck Sweater Vest

Embrace the sweater vest trend. You can wear this on its own or as a layering piece over a white button-down shirt or even just a plain white t-shirt. If you are hesitant to try the sweater vest thing, jump on this sale and branch out a bit. This one comes in a few colors and patterns.

$49
$27
Abercrombie

Abercrombie 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

New year, new you, new underwear. OK, well maybe that's not a thing, but it should be. You might as well get this three-pack of super soft boxer brief while they're on sale. 

$36
$29
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Drama Wedge Henley

We're so here for a winter white. This henley has the ease and comfort of loungewear with a polished touch thanks to those buttons. This comes in six beautiful colors.

$55
$30
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Cable Wedge Crew Sweater

Stand out with this rich shade of red. The sweater made from a soft, fuzzy fabric with impeccable cable-stitched details. This pairs perfectly with a tailored pair of trousers or even some casual joggers.

 

$69
$33
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Squareneck Sweater Bodysuit

There is no such thing as having too many bodysuits. This one is made from a sweater-knit fabric and has a square neckline. This pairs perfectly with practically everything in your closet and it's also available in cream and camel.

$69
$33
Abercrombie

Abercrombie 90s Sweater Midi Skirt

This skirt is extremely versatile, both in black and a camel shade. The high-rise, mid-length skirt is made from a sweater-knit fabric. It's chic, comfortable, and easy to pair with any top you already have.

$65
$37
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Oversized Quarter-Zip Sweater

This incredibly soft knit sweater is both cozy and polished. You'll wear this all the time and want one in every color.

$69
$38
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Open-Back Tie Sweater

This open-back sweater is nothing short of stunning. This forest green is beautiful and if you just love this design you can also shop this one in black. 

$69
$39
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans

Have you been wearing that same pair of jeans for far too long? A sale is the perfect excuse to freshen things up. These have an ultra high-rise waist, straight legs, and some ripped details. There are a lot of washes to choose from with extra short, short, standard, and tall lengths.

$99
$48
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Elevated Tailored Wide Leg Pants

No wonder these are called the "Elevated Tailored Wide Leg Pants." That's exactly what they do- elevate any look. These are so incredibly sleek and sophisticated, especially at this price point.

89
$50
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Oversized Vegan Leather Diamond Puffer

Abercrombie has the best puffer jackets. This one comes in vegan leather, sherpa, and faux fur in a variety of colors.

$200
$96
Abercrombie

If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe on a budget, the Spanx End of Season Sale is a must-shop, for sure!

