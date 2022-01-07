KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Head to L.A. Together After Bahamas Trip

After taking their first major vacation together as a couple to the Bahamas, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson touched down back in Los Angeles.

Their love is flying high!

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted arriving in Los Angeles together after their romantic trip to the Bahamas. The new couple, who left the islands on Jan. 5, first made a stop in Miami before continuing back to California on a private plane.

Landing at the Van Nuys airport, the 41-year-old reality star disembarked the aircraft wearing a plunging black bodysuit and matching high-waisted, distressed jeans. Kim kept her long black hair down and straight and parted down the middle. 

The Saturday Night Live comedian was also dressed down, sporting a varsity-inspired jacket, beige hoodie, baggy shorts and colorful graphic socks with sandals.

During their tropical getaway, the two were seen wearing the same casual ensembles while enjoying a boat ride together. The trip marks the first major vacation the KKW Beauty mogul and 28-year-old actor have taken as an official couple.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted on Getaway in Bahamas

Kim and Pete better get used to the extra traveling as the King of Staten Island star lives in New York, while the mom-of-four resides in Southern California. Despite being on opposite coasts, "They are making the distance work," an insider tells E! News. "And he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."

Scroll though the photos below to see Kim and Pete touching down in Los Angeles together.

BACKGRID
Touch Down

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson arrived back in Los Angeles together after their trip to the Bahamas. 

BACKGRID
Big Arrival

The new couple left the island nation on Jan. 5, making a quick stop in Miami, before touching down at the Van Nuys airport on a private plane.

BACKGRID
Jetsetters

The trip marked the couple's first major tropical vacation together.

BACKGRID
Back in the City of Angels

Pete was spotted sporting a letterman jacket, beige hoodie, shorts, colorful socks and sandals as he walked off the plane.

BACKGRID
Chatting Away

Kim was dressed down in a plunging black bodysuit and matching distressed jeans as she arrived back in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Heading Home

While in the Bahamas, Pete and Kim were seen enjoying a boat ride together wearing the same ensembles.

BACKGRID
Goodbye, Paradise!

The couple started hanging out more after Kim hosted SNL in October and were first spotted on a date to Knott's Berry Farm a few weeks later.

BACKGRID
Going the Distance

The went public with their romance in November and are "getting very serious," a source told E! News on Jan. 5.

BACKGRID
The "Smitten" Pair

"She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her," the insider added.

BACKGRID
Making It Work

Although Pete lives in New York and Kim resides in Southern California, "They are making the distance work," added the source, "and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."

