Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Head to L.A. Together After Bahamas Trip

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ALL SMILES in the Bahamas

Their love is flying high!

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted arriving in Los Angeles together after their romantic trip to the Bahamas. The new couple, who left the islands on Jan. 5, first made a stop in Miami before continuing back to California on a private plane.

Landing at the Van Nuys airport, the 41-year-old reality star disembarked the aircraft wearing a plunging black bodysuit and matching high-waisted, distressed jeans. Kim kept her long black hair down and straight and parted down the middle.

The Saturday Night Live comedian was also dressed down, sporting a varsity-inspired jacket, beige hoodie, baggy shorts and colorful graphic socks with sandals.

During their tropical getaway, the two were seen wearing the same casual ensembles while enjoying a boat ride together. The trip marks the first major vacation the KKW Beauty mogul and 28-year-old actor have taken as an official couple.