The Best Deals on KN95 & N95 Masks Right Now

2020 and 2021 were difficult for many of us. And, unfortunately, we are still facing many challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022. We still need to be diligent with hand washing and using hand sanitizer when we can't access soap and water. Making sure that we are cautious is still top of mind and an effective way to do that is by wearing a protective face covering.
The N95 and K95 face masks can provide protection and prevent the spread of germs, but, unfortunately, they can also be pretty pricey, depending on where you shop. Check out some of the best deals we found below.
White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop- 10 masks per pack
This is the best deal out there. The Powecom KN95 personal respirator mask is made with your breathability and comfort in mind. It has a multi-layer filtration system of non-woven breathable fibers. They're $11 for a set of ten, but you can also get them in a set of 20, 30, and in other amounts, going up to 25,000 masks in a set.
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask- Pack of 10
These masks are N95-certified for at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles. They have adjustable nose clips to help maintain a secure seal and they're made from a latex-free material to ensure your comfort if you're wearing these for a long time. And if you are wearing a mask at work, these are compatible with most protective eyewear.
This set has 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Wanwane KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup Dust 5 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop- 50 Pieces
These are available in black and white and they have 9,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. Each mask has 5 layers of protection for a strong, yet breathable fit.
HDX N95 Respirator Masks M/L (10-Pack)
These disposable N95 masks filter out 95% of airborne particles and are NIOSH approved. The masks offer medium/large full-face coverage with 2 headband style straps for a secure fit. The cupped design increase your breathability and comfort.
Brave New Look Adult KN95 (Packs Of 20)
Brave New Look has KN95 masks for adults and children. The 20 packs are on sale for $35 and you can even get these in 1,000-mask packs. These come in black, grey, and white. These masks offer sleek, superior protection.
For every purchase of a Brave New Look face mask, they will donate to Meals on Wheels.
Vida FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
These masks are lab-tested with 95-99%+ efficiency, Each order includes a prepaid label to return used masks for recycling. Manufactured in an FDA Registered facility. There are adult masks, kids masks, and extra small kids masks for young children.
There are eight colors to choose from.
N95 Medical Supplies 40 Pack KN95 Masks
These masks are CDC tested. This set is four boxes of 10, individually wrapped masks, which is an additional sanitary measure. The masks have 5 protective layers: 2 non-woven layers, 2 melt blown 25g layers, and 1 hot air cotton layer.
MASKC KN95 Masks
MASKC has KN95 masks in a variety of different colors in patterns in both adult and children's sizes. They have 10-piece packs starting at $36.
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask- Set of 25
If you want a variety of colors, get this multi-mask set. This set includes five grey, five pink, five red, five purple, and five green masks. Each is made with 2 non-woven outer layers, 2 melt-blown inner filter, and 1 non-woven cotton middle layer to protect you.
