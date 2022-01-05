It Girls Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, & Bella Hadid Prove Nike Air Force 1's Are Timeless

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fashionistas love to be on-trend, but that's not always an easy task. Some believe that beauty is pain, but that doesn't have to be the case. Footwear can actually be fashion-forward and comfortable at the same time. High heels look great and all, but you can be just as cool rocking a pair of Nike Air Force 1's and your feet won't hate you at the end of the night. You can wear these classic, comfortable shoes all day long.
If you want to exude those "cool without even trying" vibes, get a pair of Nike Air Force 1's. Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Shay Mitchell, Chantel Jeffries, Juliette Porter, and Rosalia were spotted wearing the all-white version. Olivia Wilde rocked hers with a Harry Styles tour jacket.
Ariana Grande was spotted in her Air Force 1's heading to the gym. Bella Hadid wore the black for Paris Fashion Week and Sofia Richie was spotted in the same pair while shopping in Beverly Hills. Kylie Jenner has white Air Force 1's that are accented with a bit of color on Nike swoosh. Jennifer Lopez rocked some white Air Force 1's adorned with neon accents.
Michelle Young wore the classic sneakers during her season of The Bachelorette. The Bachelor alums Madison Prewett, Rachael Kirkconell, and Kit Keenan have these It sneakers too. These sneakers are truly timeless. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite colorways.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
A fresh pair of white sneakers is always a great addition to your wardrobe. The Nike Air Force 1 '07 is just such a classic. It was created as a basketball shoe with a foam midsole and lightweight cushioning for all-day comfort. Now, it's both fashionable and functional. You can never go wrong with this crisp, white leather. These shoes are epitome of "cool without even trying" vibes.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
And, of course, you can't forgo an all-black pair. These are a great replacement for uncomfortable black heels that hurt your feet. You can wear them to the gym, out to brunch, or for a night out on the town The styling possibilities are endless with these all black, monochromatic sneakers. They are incredibly versatile to wear and super easy to clean. Talk about a win-win.
And there are many color options to choose from at Amazon too.
Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka
Embrace bold colors with the Fontanka version of the classic shoe. This option is great for all the pink lovers out there. It also comes in a bold, bright green and there's also a white shoe with vibrant yellow accents. These shoes manage to be modern and retro at the same time.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
These Air Force 1's have light pink accents to switch things up from your go-to, all-white sneaker. Another cool thing about this pair is that the shoes are made with at least 20% recycled materials and synthetic leather. There's also an all-white option for this shoe.
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Elevate your sneaker collection with the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow. It has a colorful, layered aesthetic with multiple textures and fabrics, including corduroy, suede, neoprene, and houndstrooth-printed layer. And, of course, they are incredibly comfortable, durable, and supportive for all day wear.
Nike Air Force 1 Boot
The Nike Air Force 1 is truly iconic, but if you want to winterize the classic style, these are a great choice. The Air Force 1 Boot is a great basketball shoe and it has a large lug on the outsole, which makes it the perfect footwear for the rugged outdoors. It's water-repellent and incredible comfortable. Plus, this olive green is just one of those colors that works on everyone.
Nike Air Force 1 High '07
This all-white sneaker has a padded, high-cut strap. It's the ultimate basketball shoe with perforations on the toe to keep your feet cool when you work up a sweat. Off the court, it's a classic style statement that never gets old.
If you're looking for more It Girl-approved footwear, check out these Ugg slippers that Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, and Anya Taylor-Joy have worn.