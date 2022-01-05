It Girls Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, & Bella Hadid Prove Nike Air Force 1's Are Timeless

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fashionistas love to be on-trend, but that's not always an easy task. Some believe that beauty is pain, but that doesn't have to be the case. Footwear can actually be fashion-forward and comfortable at the same time. High heels look great and all, but you can be just as cool rocking a pair of Nike Air Force 1's and your feet won't hate you at the end of the night. You can wear these classic, comfortable shoes all day long.

If you want to exude those "cool without even trying" vibes, get a pair of Nike Air Force 1's. Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Shay Mitchell, Chantel Jeffries, Juliette Porter, and Rosalia were spotted wearing the all-white version. Olivia Wilde rocked hers with a Harry Styles tour jacket.

Ariana Grande was spotted in her Air Force 1's heading to the gym. Bella Hadid wore the black for Paris Fashion Week and Sofia Richie was spotted in the same pair while shopping in Beverly Hills. Kylie Jenner has white Air Force 1's that are accented with a bit of color on Nike swoosh. Jennifer Lopez rocked some white Air Force 1's adorned with neon accents.

Michelle Young wore the classic sneakers during her season of The Bachelorette. The Bachelor alums Madison Prewett, Rachael Kirkconell, and Kit Keenan have these It sneakers too. These sneakers are truly timeless. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite colorways.