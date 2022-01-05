Milo Ventimiglia Still Doesn’t Understand the Internet’s Obsession With His Short Shorts

If you were to ask any Milo Ventimiglia fan what their favorite day is, chances are they will say leg day.
Why? Well, last April, a photo of the actor leaving the gym in a pair of short shorts—which he has since deemed are completely normal length—went viral. And, to this day, he's confused by the Internet's reaction. Fast-forward almost nine months later, and as the actor told host Jimmy Fallon, the Internet's reaction to the jaw-dropping pic was not what he expected by any means.
"That was so much—I really had no idea," he said on the Jan. 4 episode of The Tonight Show, admitting it was the "best leg day" of his life. "So, when I work out, I'm with my trainer Jason Walsh, and we're just you know, kind of meatheads, throwing around a lot of weight. And when I work out, I kind of pull my shorts up. So, when I left the gym and the photograph got taken and then it went bananas—it went crazy. Literally crazy. Like broke the Internet crazy."
But in the best way possible. "And they're like, ‘Oh my god, Milo wears short shorts, it's the summer of short shorts,'" he continued. "There's all these articles about Milo and his short shorts. And I'm just like, guys they were actually really normal length. I just have, kind of meaty thighs, and I pulled them up and I walked out, and they stuck." Sure, whatever you say, Milo.
This wouldn't be the first time the 44-year-old addressed the photo seen around the world. Last May, the Gilmore Girls alum shared a shot of the shorts in an Instagram post, writing, "Ride em high kids."
With a leg up on a little controversy, Milo also addressed the frenzy during an exclusive interview with E!'s Daily Pop in September. "Those short shorts, they only come out at the gym," he said. "The wild part was the follow up that had happened because of that. Literally, I'm just a guy leaving the gym and then to talk to The New York Times about short shorts and GQ is asking me questions about it…It's like holy God, this is insane."
Or he's just an enviable trendsetter. As he joked, "I'm glad it inspired a lot of people."
