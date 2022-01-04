Kourtney Kardashian Unearths 17-Year-Old Throwback Photos of Sisters in Cabo

Watch : Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

Nothing like reminiscing about your Mexican vacation to take your mind off things.

Kourtney Kardashian took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday, Jan. 4, by revealing photos of her family's 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The sunny images showed her and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian enjoying some quality time together, along with a pool moment with mom Kris Jenner and friend Allison Statter. At the time, the sisters would have been about 26, 25 and 21 years old.

While it may not be Cabo, Kourtney enjoyed a more recent trip to the beach with daughter Penelope Disick, 9, son Reign Disick, 7, and fiancé Travis Barker. She posted a family snapshot of the group in the sand at sunset, with both Kourt and Travis wearing ski masks that seemed to double as disguises and cozy accessories.

She and Travis got in some more beach time last week, when they went back to Montecito, Calif., where the rocker proposed to her last year. During their visit, the pair savored a candlelit dinner at Oliver's of Montecito and pasta at Tre Lune Ristorante.