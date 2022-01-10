This Surprise Righteous Gemstones Guest Star Has Us Praising the Lord

Joe Jonas is back to his acting ways.
In the season two premiere of The Righteous Gemstones, the Jonas Brothers singer made a cameo, singing and line dancing alongside stars Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Eric André and Jessica Lowe in episode two, titled "After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come."
It seems that the "Lovebug" artist is striking out on his own—at least, in the Righteous Gemstones cinematic universe. When the singer is introduced to Jesse (McBride) and Amber (Freeman) as an investor in the Lisson's Christian resort, Zion's Landing, he tells the crew that he has nothing but "love" for the rest of the Jo-Bros, "but sometimes you just gotta go solo."
"This is just a special opportunity. I've always wanted to be a hotelier ever since I was a little kid," Jonas said, casually sipping a drink in his cheetah-print poncho and cowboy hat. "My brothers are always giving me s--t, saying it's a wack idea and this and that."
And though Jonas is a musician at heart, he questioned, "How hard can it be? I've stayed in a bunch of hotels, why don't I just own my own?"
In an exclusive interview with E! News, McBride explained how the cameo came to be: "The long and short of it: He's a fan of the show. So, he had reached out to us and we wanted to try to include him in the second season somehow."
Of course, the Camp Rock star played only a small role in the two-part premiere, with the rest focusing on the Gemstones as they navigate new challenges.
In the first episode, Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) reunites with old friend and partner-in-crime Jr. (Eric Roberts), who reminds him of the badass wrestler he used to be before he became a church leader. During this trip down memory lane, Eli connects with his former self and breaks a stranger's thumbs when he and Jr. get in a fistfight outside of a restaurant.
When newlyweds Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Balz) find him bruised and hungover, they become visibly upset. But, as Eli puts it, it was "nothing more than catching up with an old friend."
The pair had come to ask Eli to baptize BJ, who is ready to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
Meanwhile, Jesse and Amber are running a couple's prayer group and have teamed up with Lyle (André) and Lindy Lissons (Lowe) on creating a Christian resort, which is how they meet aspiring hotelier Joe.
In the midst of all of this, the Gemstones are dealing with journalist Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman), who is investigating the late family matriarch, Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (Jennifer Nettles). The journalist begins snooping around, prompting a swift response from Jesse, Judy and Kelvin—but when they show up to confront Thaniel, they find him dead.
To see how things unfold, tune in to HBO Sundays at 10 p.m.