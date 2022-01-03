Celebs Are Putting a Bow on Everything & We're Here for It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The exaggerated bow trend has been slowly creeping up on us since Bridgerton aired in December 2020. Since then, bows have taken centerstage in other shows like Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Moschino's SS 2022 runway show and countless red carpets—and the trend is still gaining momentum. Just look at stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Collins or Sydney Sweeney who've recently rocked fashionable bow ensembles.

While the trend isn't for everyone, it's super affordable. From hair bows to bow-adorned shoes, dresses and tops, there are countless ways to rock the trend. Plus, if your mom is as adamant as ours about saving ribbon from the holidays, you can go crazy in her wrap supply and score a few free bows to elevate your outfits.

If you haven't rocked a bow since elementary school or cheer camp, we rounded up 13 bow-centric finds you can add to your winter wardrobe. Scroll below for our picks!