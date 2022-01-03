Celebs Are Putting a Bow on Everything & We're Here for It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The exaggerated bow trend has been slowly creeping up on us since Bridgerton aired in December 2020. Since then, bows have taken centerstage in other shows like Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Moschino's SS 2022 runway show and countless red carpets—and the trend is still gaining momentum. Just look at stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Collins or Sydney Sweeney who've recently rocked fashionable bow ensembles.
While the trend isn't for everyone, it's super affordable. From hair bows to bow-adorned shoes, dresses and tops, there are countless ways to rock the trend. Plus, if your mom is as adamant as ours about saving ribbon from the holidays, you can go crazy in her wrap supply and score a few free bows to elevate your outfits.
If you haven't rocked a bow since elementary school or cheer camp, we rounded up 13 bow-centric finds you can add to your winter wardrobe. Scroll below for our picks!
Large Hair Bow Clip (2-Piece)
Bad hair day? Put on one of these bow clips and you'll look so chic!
Jet Leopard Button Hole Glove with Bow
How cute are these gloves?! They're perfect for cold days when you still want to feel fashionable while braving the elements.
Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump
Also available in black and silver metallic, these pumps will get you so many compliments!
Alber Open Back Sweater
Casual in the front, party in the back! This knit sweater has a fun bow detail on the back to elevate any outfit.
Bowknot Velvet Elastics Hair Bands (6-Pieces)
Get six adorable velvet bow scrunchies for only $11 in the dreamiest hues!
River Island Rhinestone Trim Bow Front Mini Skirt in Black
Looking for an outfit that will wow on your next night out? Look no further than this skirt.
Jet Shirley Wide Ribbon Headband
When in doubt, put on a sparkly headband like this one from Lele Sadoughi!
Bow Tie Tube Top
Available in five bold colors, this bow tube top will take any outfit from drab to fab!
Sam Edelman Bow Strapless Minidress
Bring the drama to any party with this bow-centric strapless mini!
Two-Pack Velvet Bow Hair Elastic
These velvet bow hair ties will make any ponytail that much better. Plus, score an extra 30% off with code BYE2021!
River Island Shoulder Bow Long Sleeve Minidress
This très chic dress will make you the belle of any ball!
Lovers and Friends Banks Mini Dress
It's no surprise this mini dress is selling out quick! Between the colors, bows and puff sleeves, it's everything you could want in a dress.
Topshop Pleated Bow Hair Scrunchie in Pale Pink
This pleated hair bow is the perfect feminine addition to a casual or fancy outfit.
