Will Randall Get a Happy Ending on This Is Us? Sterling K. Brown Says...

Watch : "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall

It's the beginning of the end for This Is Us.

The NBC drama's sixth and final season premieres this week, and as fans are preparing to say goodbye to the beloved Pearson family, so are the stars who brought the characters to life, including Sterling K. Brown.

The 45-year-old actor—or "the Meryl Streep of the Emmys," as E! News' Justin Sylvester put it—stopped by Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 3, revealing what wants for Randall, the Pearson's only Black and adopted sibling.

"The happy ending for Randall is more about his state of mind than it is any sort of external achievement," Brown said during the exclusive conversation. "Randall having peace, being comfortable with who he is, knowing that he belongs wherever he is, is what I call happiness for Randall.

"He fights so much within himself," Brown continued. "Is he enough? Is he Black enough? Does he fit in this family? Does he fit in the Black community? I just want him to know that he himself is enough wherever he is. That's what I'm wishing for Randall."