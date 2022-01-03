The Iconic Way Chrishell Stause Edited Out Hartley From Her Latest Film Credit

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

This Is...not her name anymore.

Chrishell Stause's 2019 film Staged Killer was recently released on streaming platforms, which resulted in lots of promo materials. The thing is, they credited the actress by her former married name, Chrishell Hartley, and on Jan. 2, the Selling Sunset star, who split with ex Justin Hartley in November 2019, made light of the situation on Instagram.

Before sharing a promo for the film, Chrishell, 40, edited her last name to Stause. As she explained to fans, "My last name was different when I filmed this so I just fixed it myself. Too late to fix old promo materials or how I was credited in the film. All good!"

The Netflix star also noted, "Being named Chrishell has its advantages of not being mixed up with other people named the same."

In a follow-up video on her Instagram Story, Chrishell told her 2.9 million followers she had "no idea" the movie was available to watch on platforms like YouTube and Peacock. "Apparently it's all over the place," she laughed. "But I love that you guys are watching it! Thank you."