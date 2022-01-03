The Iconic Way Chrishell Stause Edited Out Hartley From Her Latest Film Credit

This Is...not her name anymore.
Chrishell Stause's 2019 film Staged Killer was recently released on streaming platforms, which resulted in lots of promo materials. The thing is, they credited the actress by her former married name, Chrishell Hartley, and on Jan. 2, the Selling Sunset star, who split with ex Justin Hartley in November 2019, made light of the situation on Instagram.
Before sharing a promo for the film, Chrishell, 40, edited her last name to Stause. As she explained to fans, "My last name was different when I filmed this so I just fixed it myself. Too late to fix old promo materials or how I was credited in the film. All good!"
The Netflix star also noted, "Being named Chrishell has its advantages of not being mixed up with other people named the same."
In a follow-up video on her Instagram Story, Chrishell told her 2.9 million followers she had "no idea" the movie was available to watch on platforms like YouTube and Peacock. "Apparently it's all over the place," she laughed. "But I love that you guys are watching it! Thank you."
It's been just over two years since Justin, 44, filed for divorce from Chrishell after two years of marriage. "I'm just kind of in shock with it all," Chrishell said of the divorce during season three of Selling Sunset. "It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to?"
Since then, both Chrishell and Justin have moved on. In March 2021, the This Is Us star tied the knot with actress Sofia Pernas, his former Young and the Restless co-star.
Meanwhile, Chrishell's romance with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim was confirmed in July. However, the duo called it quits in December after five months of dating. "Jason was and is my best friend," Chrishell wrote on her Instagram, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
Chrishell added, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."
"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand," she concluded. "And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."