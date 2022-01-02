Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s New Year’s Pic Draws Wedding Speculation and Congrats From The Rock and Others

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Another wrote, "She not married. Did y'all see the second slide?"

The actress' rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

In September 2020, Berry confirmed that she was dating Hunt by posting a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the musician's name on it and writing, "Now ya know…"

Berry has been married three times in the past. She was married to baseball player David Justice from 1992 to 1997, singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2015.

She also has two children from her previous relationships. Berry shares her son, Maceo, 8, with Martinez and her daughter, Nahla, 13, with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

Berry spoke about overcoming her past relationships and the joys of finding "the love of my life" in a heartwarming speech at the 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in December.

"Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true," the actress said. "Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. And because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like."

"You have completed me. You have supported me," she added, addressing Hunt in the crowd. "I've never had that, somebody who just lifted me higher, made me more of myself."