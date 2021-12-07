Halle Berry Calls Boyfriend Van Hunt the "Love of My Life" in Moving Speech

Watch : Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

Love is all around Halle Berry.

Before accepting The People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this week, the actress headed to the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event on Dec. 7 where she accepted the Career Achievement Award.

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Halle held back tears when looking back on her journey in Hollywood.

"When I started 30 years ago, there weren't rooms like this where I could go and feel affirmed or esteemed. I was often alone," she said. "I was only one of the few Black people in the room searching to find my value, searching to find my worth, feel accomplished."

Halle continued, "For 30 years later to be standing here, not just as an actor, but now a director, remaining authentic and true to myself and doing it on my own terms is probably one of the greatest joys of my life and I'm so happy to share this with all of you."