Halle Berry Calls Boyfriend Van Hunt the "Love of My Life" in Moving Speech

Love is all around Halle Berry.
Before accepting The People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this week, the actress headed to the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event on Dec. 7 where she accepted the Career Achievement Award.
After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Halle held back tears when looking back on her journey in Hollywood.
"When I started 30 years ago, there weren't rooms like this where I could go and feel affirmed or esteemed. I was often alone," she said. "I was only one of the few Black people in the room searching to find my value, searching to find my worth, feel accomplished."
Halle continued, "For 30 years later to be standing here, not just as an actor, but now a director, remaining authentic and true to myself and doing it on my own terms is probably one of the greatest joys of my life and I'm so happy to share this with all of you."
Back on Nov. 17, Bruised hit theatres and began streaming on Netflix. Halle stars in and directs the gripping drama, which premiered as the No. 1 movie in America.
After accepting her award from Taraji P. Henson, Halle also took time to poke fun at her love life, which has been publicized during her career.
"You know, I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me!" she joked. "You've watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."
Halle continued, "Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. And because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like."
In September 2020, Halle officially confirmed her romance with musician Van Hunt while wearing a "Van Hunt" T-shirt on Instagram, writing to her followers, "now ya know..."
Fast-forward to this week's event where she had a special message for her boyfriend sitting in the audience.
"You have completed me. You have supported me," she said while wearing Christian Siriano. "I've never had that, somebody who just lifted me higher, made me more of myself."