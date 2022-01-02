Lori Harvey Gives Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a Cheeky Nickname in New Year's Eve Post

Watch : Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life"

Lori Harvey kicked off the New Year by putting her love on display.

The 24-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey took to Instagram Stories on Friday, Dec. 31 to celebrate New Year's Eve with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In her since-expired post, the model shared a boomerang of herself and the Black Panther actor posing in front of a mirror to show off their fanciful attire.

Lori dressed to impress, as she wore a sparkly halter jumpsuit and dainty jewelry pieces. Michael also looked as suave as ever in an all-black outfit that he paired with a silver chain-link necklace.

However, the couple's stylish fashion moment wasn't the only thing worth noting. Lori cheekily captioned her post, "Babydaddy" and added a white heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Michael also found himself thinking about babies when speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show.