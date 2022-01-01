See Stormi Webster Save Kris Jenner From Answering Question About Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Granddaughter to the rescue!
Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, expertly helped Kris Jenner dodge a question during a televised New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31.
During CNN's countdown to 2022, Andy Cohen asked Kris about Kim Kardashian's new romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but the momager's lips were sealed.
"Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson," Andy told Kris, who was Zooming into the interview from home. "Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?"
When co-host Anderson Cooper remarked about Andy's "digging," Kris responded, "I know, he's always digging."
Suddenly, Stormi popped into the frame. "Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi," Kris told her granddaughter. "You sit right here."
Anderson and Andy waved hi to Stormi, and Kris remarked, "Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." The segment ended without her weighing in on Kim and Pete's love life.
Elsewhere in the interview, she shared her family's low-key NYE plans. "It's very quiet around here. It's just us, just a few of us celebrating," she said, before reflecting on one of Kim's major achievements of the year: passing the baby bar exam.
"She really gave all of us a real inspiration, because she never gave up," she said. "I'm really proud of her and I'm excited to see what she does next."
Watch Stormi adorably crash her interview below.
Though Stormi saved Kris from giving her thoughts on Pete, E! News has already reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family is fan of the comedian. "Kris is already obsessed with him," a source close to Kim told E! News last month. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."
The insider added, "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well."
In November, the couple celebrated Pete's birthday at Kris' Palm Springs home, complete with matching SKIMS pajamas. Kris and Flavor Flav joined in for the fun. The next month, the pair enjoyed a date night at the movies in Staten Island before Pete teamed up with Miley Cyrus for a NYE party in Miami.
As for Kylie, she marked the New Year with a pensive message on Instagram. "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she shared. "i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."
