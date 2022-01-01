Breaking

Legendary Actress Betty White Dead at 99
Betty WhiteHolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Stormi Webster Save Kris Jenner From Answering Question About Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, provided a "nice distraction" that helped Kris Jenner dodge an interview question about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. See the sweet moment below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 01, 2022 6:31 PMTags
Kim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansKris JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete DavidsonStormi Webster
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson REUNITE in NYC

Granddaughter to the rescue! 

Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, expertly helped Kris Jenner dodge a question during a televised New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31. 

During CNN's countdown to 2022, Andy Cohen asked Kris about Kim Kardashian's new romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but the momager's lips were sealed.

"Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson," Andy told Kris, who was Zooming into the interview from home. "Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" 

When co-host Anderson Cooper remarked about Andy's "digging," Kris responded, "I know, he's always digging." 

Suddenly, Stormi popped into the frame. "Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi," Kris told her granddaughter. "You sit right here." 

Anderson and Andy waved hi to Stormi, and Kris remarked, "Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." The segment ended without her weighing in on Kim and Pete's love life.

photos
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's L.A. Date Night

Elsewhere in the interview, she shared her family's low-key NYE plans. "It's very quiet around here. It's just us, just a few of us celebrating," she said, before reflecting on one of Kim's major achievements of the year: passing the baby bar exam.

"She really gave all of us a real inspiration, because she never gave up," she said. "I'm really proud of her and I'm excited to see what she does next."

Watch Stormi adorably crash her interview below.

Trending Stories

1

See Stormi Webster Save Kris Jenner From Question About Pete Davidson

2

See Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Photos With Travis Barker & Kids

3

Kourtney Kardashian Just Became Tattoo Twins With Travis Barker

Though Stormi saved Kris from giving her thoughts on Pete, E! News has already reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family is fan of the comedian. "Kris is already obsessed with him," a source close to Kim told E! News last month. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."

The insider added, "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well."

In November, the couple celebrated Pete's birthday at Kris' Palm Springs home, complete with matching SKIMS pajamas. Kris and Flavor Flav joined in for the fun. The next month, the pair enjoyed a date night at the movies in Staten Island before Pete teamed up with Miley Cyrus for a NYE party in Miami.

CNN/YouTube

As for Kylie, she marked the New Year with a pensive message on Instagram. "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she shared. "i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

See more moments from the Kardashians' holiday festivities below.

Instagram
Think Pink

The momager spared no expense for her kids' Christmas presents.

Instagram
Cheery and Bright

There's no doubt the momager put the Kris in Kris-mas this holiday season.

Instagram
Rock On

Kris put a skull sticker on Kourtney and Travis' car to match their grunge aesthetic.

Instagram
Silver Belles!

The mother-daughter duo lit up the room in matching silver sparkly dresses at the annual Kardashian-Jenner holiday party.

Instagram
Dressed the Nines

Kendall Jenner can rewear this stunning number to the Met Gala next year.

Seeing Double

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's twinning moments continue to be a gift. 

Instagram
He Came to Town

Santa stopped by to surprise the cousins, including True, Saint West and Chicago West.

Instagram
Ho, Ho, Ho

Here's hoping they're on the nice list.

Instagram
Sparkle and Shine

"'Twas the night before Christmas," Khloe captioned a series of sultry shots. 

Instagram
Deck the Halls

Fa la la la la la la la la

Instagram
Hung by the Chimney With Care

Kourtney Kardashian shared her blended family's stockings.

Instagram
Keep With Tradition

As she noted, Kendall's held onto this decoration since 1995.

Trending Stories

1

See Stormi Webster Save Kris Jenner From Question About Pete Davidson

2

See Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Photos With Travis Barker & Kids

3

Kourtney Kardashian Just Became Tattoo Twins With Travis Barker

4

Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Shares Preliminary Coroner's Report Details

5

Married at First Sight’s Ryan Breaks Silence on Clara Divorce