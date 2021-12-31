See True Thompson "Strike a Pose" After Direction from Mom Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

True Thompson may take after her mom Khloe Kardashian, but she's certainly inherited aunt Kendall Jenner's modeling skills.

Fans caught a glimpse of the 3-year-old's runway moves on Thursday, Dec. 30, when Khloe shared an adorable video of her mini-me to Instagram Stories. In the clip, True channeled her inner supermodel after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked her to "strike a pose."

As True vogued in front of a pink Christmas tree, Khloe cheered her daughter on: "Oh yes!"

After taking a snuggle break with the family cat, True went back to work and twirled around the room. She sang as she continued to pose, "You got to keep it moving!"

Elsewhere in the clip, the tiny tot also showed off her hula skills, telling her mom as she danced, "I'm an island girl!"

The precious post comes just days after Khloe and True rang in Christmas together. On Dec. 24, the Revenge Body alum posted a photo of herself wearing a matching SKIMS set with True, writing in the caption, "I've obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! she's my greatest blessing."