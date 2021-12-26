Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Twin in Glam Silver Dresses at Family Christmas Celebration

Watch : CUTEST Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics of 2021

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family goes above and beyond during this time of year.

Whether their houses are filled with lavish décor or they're sleighing their annual Christmas cards, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are on another level when the holidays roll around.

Taking things up a notch this year, Khloe Kardashian was the definition of glamour as she sparkled in a sheer shimmery silver gown by Celia Kritharioti.

Her fabulous attire wouldn't have been complete without a sweet twinning moment with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, who looked adorable in a matching silver sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The duo most certainly shined bright at a family gathering on Christmas Eve, with the 37-year-old reality TV personality sharing an Instagram photo of her and True posing together with Santa.

The Good American co-founder also posted several candid snapshots of her glitzy ensemble, writing on Instagram, "'Twas the night before Christmas."