Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Says He Auditioned for This Role in And Just Like That…

Watch : Britney Spears' Love Sam Asghari on Pursing His Acting Dreams

And Just Like That... Sam Asghari was nearly in the Sex and the City reboot.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 27-year-old actor, who recently got engaged to Britney Spears in September, revealed on his Instagram Story that he had auditioned for the role of Travis, Carrie's physical therapist, who appeared in the show's fifth episode.

Posting a photo of himself on his now-expired Instagram Story, Sam explained that he unfortunately ended up not receiving the role. Sharing his disappointment, he wrote, "Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That."

In a second story, Sam showed his support for the actor who played Travis by sharing a screenshot of him from the episode. "Shout out to the dude that got it!" He added. "It was a dope role."

The character of Travis is instrumental in helping Carrie get "back in heels" after she undergoes hip surgery in the show.