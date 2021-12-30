Married at First Sight's Ryan Oubre Breaks Silence on Divorce From Clara Berghaus

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Married at First Sight fans are one step closer to getting answers about one public divorce.

More than five months after Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus announced their breakup, both parties are ready to share their side of what went wrong.

On Dec. 29, Ryan broke his silence on the divorce with a lengthy Instagram post. After taking several months to reflect on a "very challenging moment" in his life, the Atlanta resident shed some light on why the relationship didn't work out.

"You can't truly be open to marry another race and not want to marry their culture (or at least at the minimum understand it)," he said. "The Black experience and Black culture are not monolithic, there's no one size fits all shoe. It's ever-evolving and changing with time." Ryan is Black, and Clara is white.

Ryan continued, "What I can say is: walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone and scrolling through your phone will never fly and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don't like the way it looks won't help either….Choosing not to attempt to understand and educate yourself is a red flag."