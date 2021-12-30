Why Sex and the City Fans Are Convinced Samantha Jones Is Joining Emily in Paris

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily

Samantha Jones putting the sex back into another city? Excusez-moi?



Well, ever since the second season of Netflix's Emily in Paris—of which Lily Collins stars as its lead—hit the streaming service on Dec. 22, viewers have come up with a few different theories as to how Kim Cattrall's iconic Sex and the City character could possibly make her way onto the new show.



If you're wondering about what the two shows have in common, let's not forget that they were both created by director Darren Star. And not only did Samantha Jones pack up and move to London, as explained in the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That—but Emily's love interest this season (spoiler!) also moves to London. So, all the cues for a little crossover don't seem too far-fetched, after all.



As one viewer, TV critic Jen Chaney, tweeted all the way at the top of this year: "Current theory: Samantha has supposedly moved overseas, hence her lack of presence in the new SATC TV series. Then she shows up by total surprise in a crossover episode of EMILY IN PARIS. I would watch Samantha try to tolerate Emily, 100 percent."