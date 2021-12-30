Meghan King Sets the Record Straight on "Distance" With Ex Cuffe Biden

Watch : Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

While the cause of Meghan King's split from Cuffe Biden Owens is unclear, the former reality star eliminated one potential reason for their divorce.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said in a statement to E! News that distance didn't play a role in their breakup. "Cuffe lived with me. We didn't have any distance," she said. "We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever."

Meghan previously confirmed their separation in an Instagram Story shared on Dec. 27: "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness," she continued, "as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."