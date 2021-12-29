Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About Growing "Stronger and Braver"

Kim Kardashian is going into 2022 a "stronger and braver" person.
The 41-year-old reality star shared an inspirational quote to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dec. 29: "A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him. Fear exists NOT to stop you," the quote card read. "Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER."
The quote continued, "Approach every problem and challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help you GROW."
Though it's not uncommon for someone like Khloe Kardashian to share an inspirational message, it's uncharacteristic of Kim to do so.She typically posts about her fashion brands, work in activism, four children and sometimesher journey to become a lawyer, but rarely a quote like this.
The last time she raised eyebrows with her social media activity was in September, when she captioned photos of herself visiting a CVS store, "The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you're ready to see it."
At the time, fans speculated her message was about her ongoing divorce from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the artist in February, following six years of marriage.
Kim has seemingly moved on from the relationship as she's now dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who she shared a kiss with when she hosted the sketch show for the first time in October.
The pair was recently spotted leaving a Staten Island movie theater with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, after seeing the Lady Gaga movie House of Gucci. A movie-goer took a picture with Pete and told E! News that he was very friendly.
And though Kim later returned to California to spend Christmas with her kids and the rest of the Kar-Jenner family, there's a chance Pete can still get a kiss under the mistletoe on New Year's Eve. According to a source close to the Skims guru, "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there."
Pete is set to co-host the live special Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC and Peacock, which will take place in Miami, Fla.