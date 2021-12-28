Dior Says It’s Postponing Travis Scott Collaboration "Indefinitely" After Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Travis Scott Breaks Silence After Astroworld Tragedy

Dior says it'll hitting pause on its collaboration with Travis Scott more than a month after the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead.

During Parish Fashion Week in June, the luxury fashion house gave a first look at its collaboration between the 30-year-old rapper's Cactus Jack line and Dior's creative director, Kim Jones, scheduled to be released in January.

On Dec. 28, a spokesperson for Dior told E! News in a statement, "Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its Summer 2022 Collection."

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that it "was a mutual decision made by both Dior and Travis Scott to postpone the upcoming collection due in Jan '22, with both parties working to reschedule the launch at a later date."