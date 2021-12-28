Halle Berry Has the Best Response After Being Mistaken for Halle Bailey

But, the confusion was certainly quieted once Berry herself congratulated the singer on landing the role on Twitter.



"In case you needed a reminder," the Monster's Ball star tweeted in July 2019. "Halles get it DONE." Tagging the singer, she added, "Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what you do!"

To which Bailey then responded, "This means the world. happy to share names with you. Love you lots."