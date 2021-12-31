Hear Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Tease Their Star-Studded NYE Special 2021: It’s Toast!

Watch : Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Want More of What in 2022?

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are ready for 2022!

The Today show co-hosts declared as much during E! News' Daily Pop as they dished on NBC's upcoming New Year's Eve special, 2021: It's Toast!.

Set to feature interviews and appearances from Ed Helms, Lisa Vanderpump, Michael Bublé and so many more celebs—from frequent Daily Pop guest host Loni Love to Hoda and Jenna's fellow Today personalities Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin—2021: It's Toast is the ultimate "pre-party countdown," Hoda said.

"Here's what's gonna happen," she continued. "You're gonna be getting ready for New Year's Eve, and you're gonna want a drink and some snacks, and you're gonna turn us on and we're gonna start your party."

More importantly, Hoda and Jenna are going to help everybody "take off this heavy backpack of 2021."

"Ah!" Hoda said, mimicking the relief that the metaphorical removal will bring as we enter the New Year. "That feels better."