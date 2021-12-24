BTS' Suga Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : BTS Is Taking an Extended Break to "Recharge"

BTS' Suga has tested positive for COVID-19.

The group's record label Big Hit Music shared the news in a message posted to the fan community platform Weverse on Friday, Dec. 24. The company said the 28-year-old artist took a PCR test upon returning to South Korea from the United States on Thursday, Dec. 23 and received the results while he was quarantining on Dec. 24. Big Hit Music noted Suga had no contact with his bandmates Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

According to the statement, Suga had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. amid BTS' period of rest, which was announced on Dec. 6 as an opportunity for the artists "to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy" and to "spend the holiday season with their families." The message said Suga took a PCR test before leaving the U.S., which came back negative.

Big Hit Music said Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August, making his coronavirus case a breakthrough one, and that he has not shown any symptoms as of Dec. 24.