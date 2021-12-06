Why BTS Is Taking an "Extended Period of Rest"

Watch : Necessary Realness: BTS & Megan Thee Stallion FINALLY Together

BTS is heading for a break.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the record label for the hit K-pop group announced its world-famous seven members will be taking some off. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," Big Hit Music confirmed in a Twitter statement. "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

According to the label, this time off will also give the seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—some much-needed time with their families.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement read. "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."