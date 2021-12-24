Alyssa Scott Grieves the Death of Son Zen Ahead of What Would've Been His First Christmas

Watch : Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her 5-month-old son Zen.

She reflected on her grieving process in a post shared to Instagram Stories on Dec. 23.

"Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open," she wrote. "Maybe you have boxed some things away—maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers. This is where I'm at. Walking by his room..sometimes going in. Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent. A pile is growing because I don't know exactly what to do but I'm not rushing myself into a decision."

Scott then sent her support to her followers who are on a similar journey. "I am thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season," she continued. "I am also reading your messages and keeping them close to me during this time. Love."

In addition, Scott shared a photo of Zen's nursery filled with baby products, including a red outfit with the words "My first Christmas" across the front.

"I was so excited for him to wear this onesie," she added, "I have had it laying out since Thanksgiving."