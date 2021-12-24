Former Sex and the City Stand-In Calls Chris Noth's On-Set Behavior "Toxic"

A former stand-in actress on HBO's Sex and the City is speaking out about her alleged experience with Chris Noth.
In an essay originally published by The Independent in February, actress Heather Kristin, who said she was a stand-in for Kristin Davis for four seasons, claimed an "alpha male" actor "manhandled" her and spoke negatively about a colleague in her presence.
Now, in an updated version of the essay published on Thursday, Dec. 23, Kristin names Noth as the actor.
According to Kristin, Noth exhibited "toxic behavior" on the set, alleging that he once "slid his hand down my back and over my butt."
"I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled," she continued. "'That's your spot, sweetie,' Noth said, inching even closer."
Kristin said she needed the job, so she continued working with Noth and did her "best to stay out of his path," but she eventually stood up for herself when he allegedly behaved inappropriately toward her and another crew member.
"Chris Noth pointed to another stand-in and said, 'I want that one tied up, gagged, and brought to my trailer," she claimed. "When he got near me, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders, and said, 'This is my and her space.' He backed up, dramatically putting his hands up in the air and said, 'Whoa, there, little lady!' He didn't even know my name."
In response to the updated essay, a spokesperson for Noth told E! News, "Her original op-Ed was published in the spring of last year with no subjects named. Now that everyone is piling onto Chris Noth, the timing is unquestionably convenient to drag him into her 'recollection' of events. Chris denies these allegations and there's never been a single complaint or report about him acting inappropriately on the set of Sex and the City."
E! News reached out to HBO for comment and has not heard back.
On Thursday, a fourth woman came forward to accuse Noth of sexual assault. Lisa Gentile said in a news conference, alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, that Noth "sexually victimized" her in 2002, four years after meeting him at the New York City restaurant Da Marino.
Gentile said that Noth offered her a ride home one night, before asking if he could see her apartment. Once inside the apartment, Gentile claimed Noth "forcibly" groped her despite her pleas for him to stop.
The statute of limitations has since passed and Gentile is unable to pursue legal action, but she endorsed the Adult Survivors Act, a proposed bill in the state of New York which would give survivors the opportunity to sue their alleged attackers regardless of the statute of limitations.
On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two separate women, who alleged that Noth sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. According to the outlet, the two women separately reached out to them and do not know each other.
E! News did not speak with these women and has not confirmed their identities.
Following the publication of the report, Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of being "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" at a club that he owned where she worked and alleged he was "drunk on set" when they worked together on Law & Order.
In response to Lister-Jones' claims, a source close to Noth told E! News, "This seems like an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation, and to allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also just as untrue."
In a statement, Noth denied the allegations made in the THR report: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
The actor has since been dropped by his talent agency, as confirmed by an agency spokesperson, and CBS has stated that he will no longer appear on the Queen Latifah series The Equalizer.