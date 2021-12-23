Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Gives Update on "Scary" Week After Her Baby Contracted COVID-19

Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch is giving fans an update on her newborn son's health.
Shortly after her fiancé Kevin Wendt shared their 4-week-old baby boy, August, had tested positive for COVID-19 and been hospitalized, Astrid revealed they were "back home & soaking up all the cuddles." She also thanked their followers for their well-wishes.
"This week was scary," the reality TV star wrote alongside the Dec. 22 post, which showed her holding the child. "Watching Auggy get poked and prodded at the hospital and feeling completely helpless was a nightmare but he was such a trooper and I couldn't be more thankful for the healthcare professionals who took such great care of our little guy."
Astrid then expressed her desire "for no other parent to have to go though what we did this week" and issued a message. "This new variant is aggressive and spreading quickly," she continued. "Please be safe this holiday season and do your part to protect those who are unprotected."
Several of their fellow Bachelor alums then took to the comments section to offer words of support.
"Wishing you all a speedy recovery!!!!!!!!!" Alexis Waters wrote. "I love you." Added Vanessa Grimaldi, "So happy you're both back home!!"
On Dec. 21, Kevin revealed it had been a "tough week" for the Bachelor in Paradise couple and their little one.
"Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us," he wrote alongside photos of Astrid and Auggy at the hospital. "Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well. August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts. I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn't go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone. We are in isolation until after Christmas."
He also expressed his appreciation for "the best mother and teammate there is."
"@astridloch is such a champ," Kevin stated in part of the post, "she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he's the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already."