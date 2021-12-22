Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead

Alicia Witt is grieving the loss of her parents just days before the holidays.
According to multiple reports, the bodies of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered at their Massachusetts home on Dec. 20.
"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them," Alicia shared in a statement to E! News. "Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."
While the Worcester Police Department couldn't reveal the identity of the victims, they confirmed to E! News that authorities were dispatched to a residence and discovered a male and a female deceased.
Authorities said there were no signs of foul play, but the case is under investigation and the medical examiner's office will determine cause of death.
According to Worcester's Telegram & Gazette, firefighters were summoned and checked the air quality inside the home. Officials later told the outlet that no noxious gases were present.
A neighbor told the publication that the couple rarely stepped out of their home. In fact, neighbors reportedly had offered to help the pair as their home fell into disrepair.
But according to the neighbor, they politely declined.
Fans may know Alicia from her longtime TV and film career, which includes the 2020 Golden Globe winner I Care a Lot as well as Orange Is the New Black, Twin Peaks, 1984's Dune and The Walking Dead. She also became a regular fixture on the Hallmark Channel while starring in a variety of holiday movies.
Most recently, she published a book called Small Changes: A Rules-Free Guide to Add More Plant-Based Foods, Peace, and Power to Your Life, in which she reveals the lessons she learned throughout her life and illustrious career.
Just days before her parents' death, Alicia was celebrating the book's success by signing copies at a store in Nashville.