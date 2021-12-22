Rachel Zegler Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Rachel Zegler because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you have been following along since the early YouTube days or if you just discovered Rachel Zegler in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, we can all agree that she is an extremely talented singer and actress who always looks amazing. Throughout her time shooting the film, Rachel admittedly wore "many layers" of makeup, which she discussed in her recent Vogue tutorial.

All of that makeup on the set means that she needed to get her skincare routine down pat, which she has. Rachel shared her entire beauty routine from start to finish, including both skincare and beauty products that she relies on every day. She even discussed the arduous process of testing out many mascaras to find a cry-proof product to wear for her big breakout role.