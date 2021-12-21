Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Break Up After 5 Months

The sun has set on Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship.
A source tells E! News the Selling Sunset stars have broken up merely five months after they announced they were dating. E! News reached out to their reps for comment.
Chrishell recently spoke to E! News about their relationship, saying that it "felt easy" to go from being colleagues and friends to lovers. As she put it, "I actually think that's kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together."
But in August, she told Daily Pop's hosts that she hesitated to go public with their romance because she wasn't sure their relationship would last.
"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," Chrishell explained. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good."
The couple went on to share their love with the world on July 28, with Chrishell captioning a photo of herself and the broker, "The JLo effect." This was a reference to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's PDA-filled trip to Capri, Italy.
At the time, Chrishell and Jason were on vacation in Greece with other Selling Sunset cast members, who were just as excited by the developments in their relationship.
"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" Mary Fitzgerald, who previously dated Jason, commented.
And Jason's twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, approved of the relationship as well. He told Chrishell, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."
It seems their romance will be explored further in season five of Selling Sunset, with Chrishell sharing in November that they had finished recently finished filming for the upcoming season. When a fan asked how long viewers will have to wait for new episodes, she replied, "Not too long be we just wrapped filming on 5."
It's unclear if they wrapped prior to Chrishell and Jason's breakup, but one thing is for sure: There will be no shortage of drama.
Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.