Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Break Up After 5 Months

The sun has set on Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship.

A source tells E! News the Selling Sunset stars have broken up merely five months after they announced they were dating. E! News reached out to their reps for comment.

Chrishell recently spoke to E! News about their relationship, saying that it "felt easy" to go from being colleagues and friends to lovers. As she put it, "I actually think that's kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together."

But in August, she told Daily Pop's hosts that she hesitated to go public with their romance because she wasn't sure their relationship would last.

"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," Chrishell explained. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good."