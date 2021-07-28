Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to Capri During Romantic Outing

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Party It Up in France For Her B-Day

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting noticed for the way they walk, the way they move, the way they talk while they're vacationing in Italy.

On Tuesday, July 27, the besotted stars kept their summer of European travel going with a romantic stop to the island of Capri, located just off of the Amalfi Coast. An eyewitness tells E! News that Jen and Ben, who were photographed during the outing, spent the day exploring the streets of the Italian island and couldn't contain their affection.

"They held hands and laughed together as they walked through the narrow streets," the onlooker shares. "They stopped in to Ristorante Faraglioni, where they were seated across from each other at a table. They held hands across the table, and J.Lo rubbed Ben's arms as she smiled at him. They had water to drink and checked out the menu, but then decided to skip the meal before eating. They left holding hands and were followed by security."