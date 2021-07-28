Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to Capri During Romantic Outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting noticed for the way they walk, the way they move, the way they talk while they're vacationing in Italy.
On Tuesday, July 27, the besotted stars kept their summer of European travel going with a romantic stop to the island of Capri, located just off of the Amalfi Coast. An eyewitness tells E! News that Jen and Ben, who were photographed during the outing, spent the day exploring the streets of the Italian island and couldn't contain their affection.
"They held hands and laughed together as they walked through the narrow streets," the onlooker shares. "They stopped in to Ristorante Faraglioni, where they were seated across from each other at a table. They held hands across the table, and J.Lo rubbed Ben's arms as she smiled at him. They had water to drink and checked out the menu, but then decided to skip the meal before eating. They left holding hands and were followed by security."
But their island adventures weren't over yet. The couple went on to check out some retail stores, and the 52-year-old "I'm Real" singer spent time eyeing the shopping options while also adorably making sure the 48-year-old Oscar winner didn't get too lonely.
"They did some window-shopping and stopped in to a few different stores, where they browsed jewelry and clothing," adds the eyewitness. "Ben stood back and let J.Lo look around, but she kept looking over at him and checking in to see if he was OK."
The insider continues, "They laughed and smiled at each other everywhere they went and seem very much in love. They enjoyed the day taking a leisurely walk around town before they headed back to their yacht."
This follows the previously engaged pair, who rekindled their white-hot romance a few months ago, sending the world buzzing over the weekend. In an Instagram post that instantly went viral, Jennifer marked her 52nd birthday by sharing a carousel of steamy photos taken from a yacht in the South of France, including a shot of herself and Ben enjoying a passionate smooch.
As if it weren't already quite clear, a source recently told E! News that Jennifer has absolutely put her previous relationship with Alex Rodriguez, well, behind her. "She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him," the insider shared.