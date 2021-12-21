Mariah Carey’s Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : Mariah Carey Opens Up About Supporting Britney Spears

It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof.



The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.



"Congratz mama for the #1 [for] the billionth year!," the card, posted to social media on Dec. 20, read. Monroe, who wrote her sweet message in red ink, continued, "I love you Mommy, for-evah!" She also referred to the superstar matriarch as "the best mom ever."



In case you haven't heard, Mariah's 1994 hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has not only topped the charts once again, but is currently the biggest song in the world, according to Billboard. Her holiday single has topped both the Billboard Global 200 charts and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts as of Monday, Dec. 20.