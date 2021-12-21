Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Spotted on Coffee Outing With Friends in L.A.

Dancing with Kaia Gerber's ex?
Olivia Jade, 22, was spotted out in Los Angeles with Jacob Elordi, who is newly single following his split with Kaia last month.
Olivia, who recently wrapped her season on Dancing With the Stars, was seen getting coffee with Jacob and a group of friends on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19, in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A.
As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Olivia was spotted riding in the passenger seat, while Jacob drove his car. He was also photographed walking his Golden Retriever during their outing.
For the casual meetup, Olivia donned a light-colored, oversized sweat suit and The Kissing Booth actor, 24, was in a dark hoodie and jeans. According to an eyewitness, the pair were "flirting and smiling" during the coffee run.
In November, a source confirmed to E! News that Jacob was single after dating Kaia for about a year. "They split and it is amicable," the insider shared. This week, she stepped out with actor Austin Butler for a yoga class.
Jacob was asked about his relationship with her during a Men's Health interview on Dec. 20. "She handles herself wonderfully publicly," he said of the model, "and I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"
Though it seems Kaia isn't a big part of his life anymore, Jacob recently added another member to his pod: his 10-month-old Golden Retriever, Layla. Jacob told the publication he's done the paperwork to make her a service dog, saying, "She makes me happy, which is a service."
As for Olivia, she has been working on her podcast, Conversations With Olivia Jade. Last month, she and sister Isabella "Bella" Giannulli discussed how the college admissions scandal affected them and their mom, Lori Loughlin.
Olivia asked, "When everything was happening, like, when we were going through the whole thingy-thing with our family, the thingamajiggy, what were you feeling?" Bella replied, "I think just the hardest part of this entire thing was...reading and seeing how horrible the media was to both you and Mom, without actually knowing you guys, and knowing Mom has the biggest heart."
An earlier episode saw Olivua discuss how cancel culture has made her feel like she needs to "walk on eggshells." She shared, "I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma," adding, "'Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get cancelled again?'"