Olivia Jade Says Cancel Culture Has Made Her Feel Like She Has to "Walk on Eggshells"

Watch : Olivia Jade CLAPS BACK at Val Chmerkovskiy "Hooking Up" Rumor

Olivia Jade has waltzed back into the public eye after making her comeback on Dancing With the Stars—but she's still "scared" of another scandal.

Her mom Lori Loughlin has served out her jail sentence relating to the college admissions scheme and is soon returning to television with When Hope Calls. Her 22-year-old daughter is also back in the spotlight on the ABC dancing show, but according to Olivia Jade, she still gets "so nervous" because of cancel culture.

"I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma," she said on her new iHeart Radio podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade.

"'Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get cancelled again?'" she recalled of her thought process. "It really does leave such an impression in one's mind."

The beauty influencer continued, "I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don't want to say the wrong thing, and I want to make it clear to people listening that, like, I'm not trying to victimize myself."