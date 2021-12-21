Madelyn Cline Spotted Hanging Out With Zack Bia After Split: See the Pics

Madelyn Cline is getting the party started!
The Outer Banks star appeared to celebrate her birthday a bit early with a dinner outing in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 19. Maddie joined DJ Zack Bia, 25, for a meal at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, as she prepares to turn 24 on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
She was spotted out in long light wash denim pants, a white top and a large black leather jacket, while he was seen in a blue flannel. After finishing dinner, they drove away together, with Zack behind the wheel.
Ahead of her birthday, Maddie also shared how Netflix was toasting her big day. The Knives Out 2 actress posted a thank you note to the streaming site (aka her "bestieee") for sending a "Birthday Party" candle and glittering bottle of One Hope champagne.
While it's unknown how Madelyn and Zack met, one thing that is clear is his passion for music. Amelia Hamlin, Bella Hadid and Olivia Jade all follow the rising star on Instagram.
The Field Trip Records founder recently spoke with Cool Hunting about the biggest challenges of his field. "At the end of the day, we're dealing with human beings here, and dealing with the daily struggles of human life are sometimes the hardest part," he said. "Things happen in an artist's life. It becomes how do you channel maybe a break-up or something into something creative?"
As for his advice to his younger self, he shared, "As humans, we're constantly evolving. And I think what I would tell myself is that part of being an entrepreneur, part of being someone in creative fields, means you have to not be scared of jumping in the dark—knowing that you're going to land somehow, or figure out how to fly on the way down."
His latest hangout with Maddie comes soon after she split with her Outer Banks co-star, Chase Stokes. Last month, E! News reported that the duo called it off after a year together.
A source then told E! News that Maddie was "living her single girl moment" in the wake of the breakup, noting that she "has been over it for a long time and talking to other people casually."
She seems to be on good terms with her ex, seeing as they reunited in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend and were also seen together at the 2022 People's Choice Awards and at an after-party.
Maddie and Chase, 29, reunited at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel following the award show, where they were seen having an "intimate" conversation, according to a witness.
"Maddie's body was totally turned into Chase and he listened intently, and she spoke and animatedly waved her arms," the eyewitness told E! News. "They were looking very close and cozy."
At the 2021 PCAs, Chase took home the trophy for Drama TV Star of 2021 and also had a pinch-me moment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was honored with the People's Champion Award. After the show, Chase said he practically "peed my pants" taking a selfie with The Rock and co-star Jonathan Daviss.