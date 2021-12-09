Chase Stokes "Peed My Pants" Meeting Dwayne Johnson at 2021 PCAs: See Their Epic Selfie

The People's Champion is a little intimidating, apparently!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson met two of his humble fans while onstage at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Those fans? Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss.
The pair were seen chatting at the buzzy event with Dwayne, who took home awards for the People's Champion and Male Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise.
According to Chase, he was petrified to meet an idol. "I peed my pants," he teased on Instagram.
JD later shared one souvenir from their special encounter: a selfie with the man, the myth, the legend himself.
"POV: You smell what @therock is cooking," JD captioned their group photo. "I can't do the eyebrow thing," he added, poking fun at himself for attempting The Rock's signature facial expression.
In the pic, Dwayne laughed off the impression, while Chase looked calm, cool and collected.
He was on hand to present an award and ended up taking home the Drama TV Star of 2021 award for Outer Banks, which was recently renewed for season three on Netflix.
"Mom they gave me one of those shiny things!!!" Chase wrote on Insta after his win. "To my entire obx family, this award is not mine, it's ours. Nothing on this project has ever been singular and this doesn't happen without the hard work of so many people. Very grateful for everybody in front of the camera, and behind."
His People's Choice Awards experience also included a run-in with his ex and co-star Madelyn Cline, as they were spotted on the red carpet taking a cast photo together and later in the evening at an after-party.
