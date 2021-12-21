Why Henry Cavill Is Still Open to Taking on James Bond Role

Watch : E! Looks Back at Henry Cavill in 2003!

There's nothing witchy about Henry Cavill's aspirations to play James Bond.

As Daniel Craig steps down from his role as the iconic spy after five movies, fans are buzzing with anticipation to see who will be cast as the next 007. Naturally, many eyes have turned to Henry—who lost the role to Daniel in 2005.

So, what does The Witcher star think now that the part is once again up for the taking? "Time will tell," he told The Sunday Times in a new interview.

"You don't know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything's always on the table," continued Henry, who said he hasn't watched the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, because he's "had no time" in his recent schedule.

Currently, Henry is gearing up for another spy film: Argylle. The project, a film adaptation of Ellie Conway's popular novel, has the 38-year-old actor playing the titular secret agent.