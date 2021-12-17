Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Hold Hands During Date Night Alongside Jay-Z

Adele and Rich Paul are continuing to show what it's like to be loved.
And if you need proof, look no further than the cute snapshot from the couple's latest date night out. On Dec. 16, the two attended the Thursday Night Football match between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. During their outing, the couple were joined by Jay-Z, as well as Rich's business partner, Maverick Carter.
During the game, the two were spotted by ESPN holding hands while sitting side by side in their suite. In the photo, the 33-year-old singer is seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater and layered golden hoop earrings, while the 40-year-old sports agent rocked a black varsity jacket.
As far as their date night goes, we know of one person who may been feeling just a tad bit of FOMO. LeBron James, who is also one of Rich's clients, jokingly retweeted ESPN's photo, writing, "Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele's +1s????"
Adele and Rich first turned heads with their courtside debut date night earlier this year, and since then, the couple have stunned while out and about, proving that their romance is still going strong.
However, it's more than just dinners and games between the two, a source told exclusively told E! News in September.
"Adele is very much in love with Rich," an insider close to the singer told E! News at the time. "And their relationship has become more serious in the last few months."
"They have both met each other's kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them," the source noted. (According to the New Yorker, Rich has three kids, while Adele shares 9-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.) As the insider put it, "They both stay at each other's places in L.A. and are pretty much inseparable."