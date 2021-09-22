Adele Is “Very Much in Love” With Rich Paul as Their Relationship Continues Heating Up

The sweetest devotion: Adele and Rich Paul are basically "inseparable" as they take their relationship to new heights.
"Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months," a source close to the "Rolling in the Deep" artist exclusively tells E! News.
In fact, they've already crossed a very important milestone by meeting each other's children. Per the New Yorker, Rich has never married but has three kids, while Adele shares 8-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.
"They have both met each other's kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them," the source notes. "They both stay at each other's places in L.A., and are pretty much inseparable."
Rich likes to bring Adele around his friends and she's having a lot of fun, the source explains, as evidenced by the couple's intimate photo booth pics that were taken at Lakers player Anthony Davis' recent wedding to Marlen P.
"She feels really comfortable around him and is in a good headspace right now," the insider continues. "She is all about having fun and being in good company and Rich definitely provides that."
Last month, Adele was spotted out on a date with the sports agent, who reps LeBron James, while wearing a '90s-approved ensemble that included a pink plaid miniskirt, black tights and knee-high stiletto boots.
While she seems to be giving her new romance her full attention, Adele has also been busy with her new music. The source says she's planning to release new songs in the winter and is "hoping" they will come out in December before the holidays.
Her album will talk about her divorce, which was finally settled in March, and "what she has been through the last couple of years," says the insider, who notes there are a few more upbeat pop songs on the album as well.
According to the source, she might even be saying "Hello" to fans in person sometime soon: "She would love to perform and go back on tour, but is being cautious of COVID and doesn't have concrete plans yet."
But will the album be called 31, 32 or 33? Only time will tell.