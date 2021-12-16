Zendaya's Stunning New Hair Transformation Will Make You Run to the Hair Salon

Just days after leaving the world speechless in a custom Valentino gown at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya is slaying us all once again with a bold new look.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, the 25-year-old actress posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story sporting a long, auburn bob. She also took a moment to explain her decision to cut the length of her hair, captioning the photo, "it was time for a change."
Zendaya has been known to flawlessly change up her hair, and was last seen earlier this week sporting a similar wavy brown hairstyle and length to her Spider-Man character Michelle Jones-Watson. Now, the Euphoria star looks like a dead ringer for her comic book counterpart, Mary Jane Watson, with her new red hair.
But that's not the only thing Zendaya and MJ have in common: they've also both dated Spider-Man.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Zendaya shared her appreciation for "my Spider-Man" in a sweet tribute on Instagram to her boyfriend Tom Holland ahead of the latest film installment, which hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 17.
The collection of images featured Tom dressed up as Spider-Man as both a child and as an adult. "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," she wrote with a heart emoji.
This also isn't the first time Zendaya has rocked red hair. She unveiled a similar mahogany color at the 2019 Emmys, and once wore a chin-length orange bob for her Joan of Arc inspired outfit at the 2018 Met Gala.
Regardless of what color her hair is, one thing remains certain: Zendaya will always look effortlessly cool.