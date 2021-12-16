Zendaya's Stunning New Hair Transformation Will Make You Run to the Hair Salon

Watch : Zendaya Shares SWEET Spidey Tribute to Boyfriend Tom Holland

Just days after leaving the world speechless in a custom Valentino gown at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya is slaying us all once again with a bold new look.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the 25-year-old actress posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story sporting a long, auburn bob. She also took a moment to explain her decision to cut the length of her hair, captioning the photo, "it was time for a change."

Zendaya has been known to flawlessly change up her hair, and was last seen earlier this week sporting a similar wavy brown hairstyle and length to her Spider-Man character Michelle Jones-Watson. Now, the Euphoria star looks like a dead ringer for her comic book counterpart, Mary Jane Watson, with her new red hair.

But that's not the only thing Zendaya and MJ have in common: they've also both dated Spider-Man.