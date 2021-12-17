Watch Now

Bretman Rock DMs Rihanna DAILY | Down In The DMs
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The TikTok Famous Mini Beauty Blender Washing Machine Is on Sale for Under $10!

Delight the beauty-lover in your life and add an extra to cart for yourself for flawless makeup application!

By Carly Shihadeh Dec 17, 2021 12:29 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-comm: Beauty Blender Washer MachineGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're searching for the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty-lover in your life, look no further than this beauty blender washing machine!

Let's face it, it's hard to find the time or motivation to clean our blenders and brushes as much as we should. Did you know that most dermatologists recommend washing your makeup brushes at least once a week and your beauty blender after every use? That's right, you might want to add another washing machine to cart to keep for yourself! Take care of your skin and enjoy flawless makeup application with this TikTok-viral, super convenient device.

Another bonus? The mini size and pink color of this washing machine is so cute, you'll want to display it on your sink to keep your brushes and beauty blenders fresh and clean. Scroll below to shop the beauty washing machine that is on sale now. 

read
Add These 25 Super Cute Stocking Stuffers to Your Cart ASAP

Beauty Washing Machine

This beauty blender washing machine has gone viral on TikTok, so you know it's a great gift for the beauty-lover on your holiday gift list! The best part? It's on sale for under $10! 

$15
$10
Urban Outfitters

Our Real Housewives Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Bravolebrity

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

Tristan Thompson's Texas Paternity Case Dismissed as Battle Continues

3

North West Shows Off Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

Tristan Thompson's Texas Paternity Case Dismissed as Battle Continues

3

North West Shows Off Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

4

Ben Affleck Sets the Record Straight on Those Jennifer Garner Comments

5

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Baby No. 2