The TikTok Famous Mini Beauty Blender Washing Machine Is on Sale for Under $10!

If you're searching for the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty-lover in your life, look no further than this beauty blender washing machine!

Let's face it, it's hard to find the time or motivation to clean our blenders and brushes as much as we should. Did you know that most dermatologists recommend washing your makeup brushes at least once a week and your beauty blender after every use? That's right, you might want to add another washing machine to cart to keep for yourself! Take care of your skin and enjoy flawless makeup application with this TikTok-viral, super convenient device.

Another bonus? The mini size and pink color of this washing machine is so cute, you'll want to display it on your sink to keep your brushes and beauty blenders fresh and clean. Scroll below to shop the beauty washing machine that is on sale now.